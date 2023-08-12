RAPID CITY, S.D. - The St. Thomas More girls soccer team opened the season on Friday with a tough loss to Vermillion by a score of 3-1.
The Cavaliers were hoping to bounce back on Saturday and pick up their first win of the year as they hosted the Garretson Blue Dragons.
Garretson led 1-0 at halftime.
But St. Thomas More rallied in the second half to beat the Blue Dragons, 2-1.
Sloane Keszler scored the game winning goal for the Cavaliers.
St. Thomas More will hit the road on Aug. 18-19 to play Sioux Falls Christian and Groton Area.
Girls Soccer Scores from Saturday, Aug. 12
RC Stevens 4, Watertown 1
RC Central 7, Brookings 0
St. Thomas More 2, Garretson 1
Vermillion 8, Belle Fourche 0
Boys Soccer Scores
RC Stevens 5, Watertown 1
RC Central 2, Brookings 0