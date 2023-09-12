Wall Eagles football team

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 11 are listed below.

The lists include the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking.

First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Lincoln (25)   3-0   125   1

2. O’Gorman   3-0   92   3

3. SF Jefferson   2-1   68   2

4. Harrisburg   2-1   64   4

5. Brandon Valley   1-2   20   RV

Receiving votes: SF Roosevelt 3,  SF Washington 3.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (24)   3-0   124   1

2. Yankton   3-0   93   3

3. Tea Area (1)   2-1   82   2

4. Watertown   2-1   46   4

5. Spearfish   2-1   21   RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Huron 1. 

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22)   3-0   122   1

2. West Central (1)   3-0   95   2

3. Canton (2)   3-0   83   3

4. Sioux Falls Christian   1-2   28   RV

5. Lennox   2-1   26   5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 21.

Class 11B

1. Winner (24)   4-0   124   1

2. Sioux Valley (1)   4-0   100   2

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan   4-0   67   3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson   2-1   44   4

5. Hot Springs   3-1   26   5

Receiving votes: Deuel 11, Tri-Valley 3. 

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (21)   3-0   121   1

2. Hamlin (3)   4-0   97   2

3. Howard (1)   3-1   68   3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton   4-0   47   4

5. Wall   3-1   33   5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 7, Stanley County 2. 

Class 9A

1. Canistota (12)   4-0   112   2

2. Warner (13)   3-0   111   1

3. Wolsey-Wessington   2-1   62   3

4. Harding County/Bison   4-0   50   4

5. Philip   3-0   29   5

Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Alcester-Hudson 4, Lyman 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (25)   4-0   125   1

2. De Smet   3-1   97   2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare   3-1   71   3

4. Avon   3-1   41   4

5. Herreid/Selby Area   3-1   28   5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4.