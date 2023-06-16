SEATTLE, WA - Simeon Birnbaum from Rapid City has a history of winning state and national titles, all while setting new records.
Birnbaum put together another classic performance on Wednesday to break another record at the Brooks PR track meet in Seattle.
Birnbaum won the two-mile race in a time of 8:34.10, breaking the old record by over eight seconds.
The recent Rapid City Stevens graduate finished .23 ahead of his future Oregon Duck teammate, Conner Burns from Ashland, Missouri.
Birnbaum ran the final 400 meters in a time of 55.94 seconds to capture his second Brooks PR title.
To watch Birnbaum compete in the two-mile run at the Brooks PR, click here.
A year ago, Birnbaum became the first runner to break four minutes in the mile at the Brooks PR, winning the race in a time of 3:59.
Since the 2-mile run is 3,218 meters, Birnbaum's 32 hundred meter time was 8:31 which improves his state record time.
Birnbaum now ranks No. 2 on the all-time high school list for the two-mile.
The overall record is 8:29.
"My plan was just to sit in third or fourth and just let the other guys push the pace and try to stay on them till the end," said Simeon Birnbaum. "And it pretty much went exactly how I planned except they were a little bit slower than I thought. The guys were going to push it a little harder. Then with a lap to go, I decided to take the lead and never let anyone have the inside again. I got that from.....who's my favorite runner. So I tried to imitate that when I can."
Birnbaum will compete in the one-mile race at the NIKE Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, June 18 at 2:29 p.m.