RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rushmore Classic Baseball Tournament got off to a rough start on Wednesday at Pete Lien Field in Rapid City.
Due to the storms, most of the games had to be postponed and organizers released a whole new schedule on Thursday.
So after another rain delay, the Post 320 Stars finally played Salem-Canova in the final game of they day.
Run were hard to come by early in the game.
But Post 320 eventually pulled out a 6-3 win over Post 140.
Scores from the Rushmore Classic
Thursday, June 29
Spearfish 8, Belle Fourche 5
Post 315 Sliders 6, Belle Fourche 4
RC Post 320 Shooters 5, Colorado Rogue 1
Salem-Canova-Montrose 9, RC Post 320 Shooters 0
RC Post 22 Expos 13, Spearfish 0
- Game was stopped in the first inning due to the rain. The game will resume on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Post 320 Stars 6, Salem-Canova-Montrose 3
Schedule for Friday, June 30
8 a.m. Post 22 Expos vs Belle Fourche
10:30 a.m. Post 22 Expos vs Spearfish (50 minutes left)
1 p.m. Spearfish vs Post 315
3:30 p.m. Salem-Canova-Montrose vs Colorado Rogue
6 p.m. Colorado Rogue vs RC Post 320 Stars
8:30 p.m. RC Post 320 Shooters vs RC Post 320 Stars