RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rushmore Classic Baseball Tournament got off to a rough start on Wednesday at Pete Lien Field in Rapid City.

Due to the storms, most of the games had to be postponed and organizers released a whole new schedule on Thursday.

So after another rain delay, the Post 320 Stars finally played Salem-Canova in the final game of they day.

Run were hard to come by early in the game.

But Post 320 eventually pulled out a 6-3 win over Post 140.

Scores from the Rushmore Classic

Thursday, June 29

Spearfish 8, Belle Fourche 5

Post 315 Sliders 6, Belle Fourche 4

RC Post 320 Shooters 5, Colorado Rogue 1

Salem-Canova-Montrose 9, RC Post 320 Shooters 0

RC Post 22 Expos 13, Spearfish 0

- Game was stopped in the first inning due to the rain. The game will resume on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Post 320 Stars 6, Salem-Canova-Montrose 3

Schedule for Friday, June 30

8 a.m.  Post 22 Expos vs Belle Fourche

10:30 a.m.  Post 22 Expos vs Spearfish (50 minutes left)

1 p.m.  Spearfish vs Post 315

3:30 p.m. Salem-Canova-Montrose vs Colorado Rogue

6 p.m.  Colorado Rogue vs RC Post 320 Stars

8:30 p.m.  RC Post 320 Shooters vs RC Post 320 Stars