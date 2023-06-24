Rapid City Rush vs Allen Americans

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Rush announced their season-ending roster on Friday, the next step to forming a team for the upcoming season.

The roster includes 10 forwards, nine defensemen and one goaltender.

The list features recognizable players like Alex Aleardi, Logan Nelson, Quinn Wichers and Adam Carlson.

Teams can reserve the right up to eight players from the list by extending a qualifying offer by July 7.

Players have until July 22 to accept the offer.

After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, they can become a restricted free agent.

Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans.

Season-ending rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

The Rapid City Rush open the season on Oct. 20 on the road against the Iowa Heartlanders.

The following is the 2022-23 Season-Ending Roster for the Rush:

Forwards

Alex Aleardi

Brett Gravelle

Jimmy Soper

Keanu Yamamoto

Blake Bennett

Max Coatta

Garrett Klotz

Logan Nelson

Weiland Parrish

Zach Court

Defensemen

Quinn Wichers

Carter Robertson

Charles Martin

Colton Leiter

Kenton Helgesen

Tyson Helgesen

Wayne Letourneau

Jason Horvath

T.J. Fergus

Goaltender

Adam Carlson

