RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Rush announced their season-ending roster on Friday, the next step to forming a team for the upcoming season.
The roster includes 10 forwards, nine defensemen and one goaltender.
The list features recognizable players like Alex Aleardi, Logan Nelson, Quinn Wichers and Adam Carlson.
Teams can reserve the right up to eight players from the list by extending a qualifying offer by July 7.
Players have until July 22 to accept the offer.
After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, they can become a restricted free agent.
Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans.
Season-ending rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.
The Rapid City Rush open the season on Oct. 20 on the road against the Iowa Heartlanders.
The following is the 2022-23 Season-Ending Roster for the Rush:
Forwards
Alex Aleardi
Brett Gravelle
Jimmy Soper
Keanu Yamamoto
Blake Bennett
Max Coatta
Garrett Klotz
Logan Nelson
Weiland Parrish
Zach Court
Defensemen
Quinn Wichers
Carter Robertson
Charles Martin
Colton Leiter
Kenton Helgesen
Tyson Helgesen
Wayne Letourneau
Jason Horvath
T.J. Fergus
Goaltender
Adam Carlson