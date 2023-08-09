RAPID CITY, S.D. - Now that the American Legion baseball season is over for Post 22, two players from the program signed letters of intent Tuesday to continue their baseball careers at the next level.
Zeke Farlee, Baker University
Zeke Farlee signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.
Farlee has been with the Post 22 program for four years and played the last two years for the Hardhats.
He played in a total of 123 games for Post 22.
Overall, the outfielder batted .320 in his career and finished with 12 triples, 70 stolen bases and scored 110 runs.
"I just liked what they had to offer me," said Zeke Farlee. "You know how they, how they explained how they develop their players. And I just I like the field. I like the location. I like the competition and the level of baseball they play. So it's kind of a no-brainer for me."
Amarion Sailer, Grayson Community College
Meanwhile, Amarion Sailer plans to play baseball next year at Grayson Community College in Denison, Texas.
Sailer was in the Post 22 program for four years and played the last two years for the Hardhats.
He played in a total of 85 games and finished with a batting average of .365.
Sailer also had 17 doubles, 11 triples, 50 stolen bases and scored 93 runs.
"I talked to a few other schools, but they were all kind of up in the Midwest," said Amarion Sailer. "And ultimately, I think that they're just going to be the highest level of competition. I just want to keep playing at a high competition level. So ultimately I just went with them for that reason."