SIOUX FALLS, SD - Rapid City Christian dominated the Class 'A' state tennis tournament over the past two days and won its first boys tennis title in school history.
The Comets won eight out of the nine flights.
Noah Greni from Rapid City Christian lost the Flight 1 title to Jaxon Plank from Lennox.
But Noah Greni teamed up with Andrew Dobbs to win the Flight 1 doubles title.
Rapid City Christian won the following flights:
Flight 2 Singles Title, Andrew Dobbs
Flight 3 Singles, Joe Schneller
Flight 4 Singles, Jack Hancock
Flight 5 Singles, Noah Geyer
Flight 6 Singles, Henry Beckloff
Flight 1 Doubles, Noah Greni and Andrew Dobbs
Flight 2 Doubles, Joe Schneller and Jack Hancock
Flight 3 Doubles, Noah Geyer and Henry Beckloff
Final Team Standings
1 RC Christian 584
2 Lennox 420.5
3 SF Christian 396.5
4 Huron 316
5 Aberdeen Roncalli 200.5
6 Madison 190.5
7 St. Thomas More 169.5
8 Milbank 146
9 Pierre T.F. Riggs 112
10 Spearfish 73
11 Vermillion 66