Greni and Schaefers from RC Christian

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Rapid City Christian dominated the Class 'A' state tennis tournament over the past two days and won its first boys tennis title in school history.

The Comets won eight out of the nine flights.

Noah Greni from Rapid City Christian lost the Flight 1 title to Jaxon Plank from Lennox.

But Noah Greni teamed up with Andrew Dobbs to win the Flight 1 doubles title.

Rapid City Christian won the following flights:

Flight 2 Singles Title, Andrew Dobbs

Flight 3 Singles, Joe Schneller

Flight 4 Singles, Jack Hancock

Flight 5 Singles, Noah Geyer

Flight 6 Singles, Henry Beckloff

Flight 1 Doubles, Noah Greni and Andrew Dobbs

Flight 2 Doubles, Joe Schneller and Jack Hancock

Flight 3 Doubles, Noah Geyer and Henry Beckloff

Final Team Standings

1    RC Christian          584                                        

2    Lennox                  420.5                                        

3    SF Christian           396.5                                        

4    Huron                    316                                        

5    Aberdeen Roncalli    200.5                                        

6    Madison                 190.5                                        

7    St. Thomas More    169.5                                        

8    Milbank                  146                                        

9    Pierre T.F. Riggs      112                                        

10  Spearfish                 73                                        

11  Vermillion                 66

Tags

Sports Director

Justin Wickersham has been at KNBN since September 1999 and is currently the Sports Director. In his free time, Justin likes to workout, go running, travel and of course, watch sporting events.