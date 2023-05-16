SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The State 'A' boys tennis tournament kicked off Monday in Sioux Falls.
Rapid City Christian is on track to win its first ever boys tennis title.
After the first day of competition, Rapid City Christian is in the lead with 360 points.
The Comets have advanced all six tennis players into the singles semi-finals, and have qualified for the finals in all three doubles championships.
Lennox is in second place followed by Sioux Falls Christian.
For complete results, click here.
The State 'A' boys tennis tournament wraps up on Tuesday.
Team Standings after Monday
1. RC Christian 360
2. Lennox 337.5
3. SF Christian 316
4. Huron 254
5. Madison 178.5
6. Aberdeen Roncalli 130
7. St. Thomas More 112.5
8. Milbank 109.5
9. Pierre T.F. Riggs 92
10. Spearfish 73
11. Vermillion 62