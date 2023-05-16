Noah Greni from RC Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The State 'A' boys tennis tournament kicked off Monday in Sioux Falls.

Rapid City Christian is on track to win its first ever boys tennis title.

After the first day of competition, Rapid City Christian is in the lead with 360 points.

The Comets have advanced all six tennis players into the singles semi-finals, and have qualified for the finals in all three doubles championships.

Lennox is in second place followed by Sioux Falls Christian.

The State 'A' boys tennis tournament wraps up on Tuesday.

Team Standings after Monday        

                             

    1.  RC Christian           360                                        

    2.  Lennox                   337.5                                        

    3.  SF Christian            316                                        

    4.  Huron                     254                                        

    5.  Madison                 178.5                                        

    6.  Aberdeen Roncalli   130                                        

    7.  St. Thomas More     112.5                                        

    8.  Milbank                   109.5                                        

    9.  Pierre T.F. Riggs         92                                        

    10.  Spearfish                 73                                      

    11.  Vermillion                 62

