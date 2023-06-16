RAPID CITY, S.D. - After a stellar career at Rapid City Stevens High School, Zack Williams has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade South Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Williams is now a finalist for the national player of the year award which will be announced later in June.
The 6-foot-2 forward and midfielder led the Raiders to a 13-2-1 record this past season.
Plus, Stevens also won the Class 'AA' state boys soccer title.
Williams holds several school records including the most goals in a game with six.
He also wrapped up his high school soccer career with a school record 58 goals in four years.
Williams maintained a GPA of 3.82 in the classroom.
This fall, he will play men's soccer for Metropolitan State University in Denver.