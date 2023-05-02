CUSTER, SD - Custer High School has produced dozens of track and field stars over the years including the likes of Tyler Schultz, Tori Glazier and Joe Rush, just to name a few.
This year is no exception.
Senior Blake Boyster is preparing to embark on the final chapter of his high school career and he's hoping to win a few more state titles later this month at the state track meet.
When did you really start to become competitive in track and field?
"Once I was in eighth grade, that's when it really started to take off," said Blake Boyster. "I realized that this is going to be the sport that I'm probably going to focus on in high school since I ended up running up in the high school level as an eighth grader."
You've already won four state track titles. What is your goal at the state track meet later in May?
"My goal this year is obviously to win the one, two and four again, just like last year, as well as, a relay," said Boyster. "I like the 4x4. I think my Custer team has a very good chance at being competitive in that and possibly taking home a state championship."
What are you looking forward to most about competing in track at North Dakota State University?
"I'll compete against the best guys in the nation, so I think that is really great," said Boyster. "I'm looking forward to hopefully dropping faster times in the 400, 200, 100 in college. And I'm just I'm looking forward to having a new team around me, hopefully get to build up the same atmosphere and team bonding as I did with this team."
What type of track athlete is Blake Boyster?
"He's a he's a great kid," said Custer track coach Karen Karim. "He works hard. He's very serious about what he does. He is a team player 100 percent, even though he excels individually. And you know that that's it's fun to have somebody that's as dedicated as he is."