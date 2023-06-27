BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - It's becoming one of the fastest growing high school sports in the country, competitive shooting.
Although it's traditionally been seen as a sport for boys, 16-year old Alex Klocek from Belle Fourche is proving that girls can do whatever boys can do.
What is it like to be involved in competitive shooting and compete for the Bronc Bird Busters?
"When I started, I was doing golf," said Alex Klocek. "I'm not very athletic. So it's not actually that weird. I've been hunting all my life and shooting, so this was pretty normal. I'm pretty excited. The opportunity to shoot for a school team and be on a school team."
When you first started as an eighth grader, you struggled quite a bit. Who helped you improve over the last three years?
"When I first started, like I said, I was really bad," said Klocek. "My dad was always talking to me about how I couldn't just keep shooting and not changing anything. My dad and my coaches played a pretty big part in my improvement.
"We put a tool on called the shot cam and we put that on there that day and she could see what she was actually doing," said Clint Crowley, head coach for the Bronc Bird Busters. "It made a big connection in her head and her and her dad worked extremely hard between the end of the season and state competition that year. And she just had the drive to continue to try to improve. She won top novice female at state that year with a I believe it was a 91 or 92 also that year."
What are your future aspirations when it comes to competitive shooting?
"I really, really hope to at least next year, I want to take the state champion title, which most people do, obviously," said Klocek. "But I think I'm capable of it."