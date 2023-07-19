DEADWOOD, S.D. - Final preparations are underway in Deadwood for the 101st Annual Days of '76.
This year, nearly 800 cowboys and cowgirls are expected to compete for their share of over $270,000 in prize money.
The Days of '76 Rodeo was established in 19-23 and is now organized by a 20-member committee that works year-round to make the event possible.
Since 1998, the Days of 76 Rodeo has been honored by the PRCA as the Rodeo of the Year 19 times, which is voted on by the contestants.
Some of the biggest names in the PRCA will once again make a stop in Deadwood this year.
All slack events are FREE of charge.
For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.
"I think they like the setting," said Days of '76 Chairman Travis Rogers. "I think they they like to come to Deadwood. It's a good place to come and rodeo. The history here, I think the cowboys enjoy. We also have stand alone steer roping and that that kind of helps us. When we were winning Rodeo of the Year, not everybody has that, so maybe we got a few extra votes with that. But I think for the most part, the cowboys like the history and the tradition here."
Days of '76 Rodeo Schedule
Sunday, July 23 - 9 a.m. PRCA Steer Roping
Monday, July 24 - 11 a.m. Barrel Racing Slack
Tuesday, July 25 - 8 a.m. Timed Event Slack
Wednesday, July 26 - 8 a.m. Timed Event Slack
Wednesday, July 26 - 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo
Thursday, July 27 - 8 a.m. Timed Event Slack
Thursday, July 27 - 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo
Friday, July 28 - 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo
Saturday, July 29 - 1:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo
Saturday, July 29 - 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo