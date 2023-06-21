STURGIS, S.D. - With the American Legion baseball playoffs set to kick off in about a month, teams are busy fighting for playoff positions.
If the playoffs were to start today, Spearfish Post 164 would be the 15th seed, while Sturgis Post 33 would fail to make the postseason.
So Sturgis hosted Spearfish in an important doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Strong Field.
Spearfish pulled out a win in the first game by a score of 4-3.
But the Titans bounced back to win the second game, 7-0.
Sturgis is now 5-15 on the season, while Spearfish is 8-23.
The two teams will meet again as Spearfish host Sturgis on July 13.
American Legion Baseball Scores from Tuesday
Spearfish 4, Sturgis 3
Sturgis 7, Spearfish 0
Yankton 3, RC Post 22 - 2
RC Post 22 - 7, Yankton 0
Independence League Baseball Scores
Spearfish Sasquatch 18, Oahe Zap 3