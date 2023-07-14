RAPID CITY, S.D. - The West River Sub-District Little League baseball tournament continued Thursday at the Harney Little League complex.
Canyon Lake squared off against Harney in the West River championship game.
Canyon Lake got on the scoreboard first with a two-run homer by Thatcher Koskan in the top of the first inning.
But Harney responded in the bottom of the first when Brayden Stephen hit a three-run homer to right center field.
In the end, Harney defeated Canyon Lake, 6-3.
Harney advances to the state tournament July 20-23 in Sioux Falls.
The Canyon Lake Little League team is still alive in the playoffs.
Canyon Lake will play the Rapid City Little League team on Friday at 5 p.m. with the winner also punching a spot in the state tournament.
The Rapid City Little League team eliminated the Bandit Ball Little League team on Thursday, 24-1.