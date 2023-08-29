RAPID CITY, S.D. - Simon Kieffer moved into the starting quarterback role at Rapid City Christian when he was a sophomore.
Now a year later, Kieffer has turned into one of the Comets top offensive threats and has the team off to a promising start.
Simon Kieffer recently broke the single-game school record for passing yards with 334 yards in the win against Lead-Deadwood. What did you do in the off-season to help you improve your game?
"I went to a couple of camps this summer and one of the bigger things I tried to work on was my footwork, " said Simon Kieffer. "I watched a lot of film with Coach Mack (Matt McIntosh) this summer and going back, my footwork wasn't great. So I wanted to improve that helped me get the ball quicker and be more accurate with that. Then also just my leadership abilities and stuff like that."
What makes Simon such a strong football player?
"This year, he's just making better decisions," said RC Christian football coach Matt McIntosh. "He's out there really in control of the entire team. The entire play that we're designing. He knows where to go with the football and he's making great decisions. First game, four touchdowns, no interceptions. So I think that demonstrates it."
Simon has the ability to pass or run. Does that give the offense another weapon?
"To have a quarterback that has the skill set to both run and pass, it just makes it that much harder to defend," said coach McIntosh. "As a defense, oftentimes, they're not accounting for the quarterback. So when you put him into the offense is a legitimate running threat, It just makes it harder to defend."
Who do you credit for much of his success?
"I didn't run the ball much last year," said Kieffer. "So we really implemented a kind of new run game this year. So we had a great push by our line for both actually passing and running. So when I was running, I easy easy lanes to run through because my line was making huge holes."
What are your goals for the remaining of the season?
"We did a couple of good things versus Lead-Deadwood," said Kieffer. "But we know there is also room to improve and we haven't played our best football yet and just trying to build that as the season goes on and carry that into the playoffs is the goal."