STURGIS, S.D. - Sturgis Brown High School activities director Mike Schultz announced this week the hiring of Dan Skinner as the new Sturgis boys basketball head coach.
Coach Skinner attended West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota and played football, basketball and ran track.
After graduating from the University of South Dakota in 2020, he was hired as a math teacher at Sturgis Williams Middle School.
He joined the Sturgis boys basketball coaching staff in 2021, where he served as the 'C' team head coach.
Skinner replaces Derris Buus, who resigned to take a job as the middle/high school principal and activities director for the Lyman School District in Presho.