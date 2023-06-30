RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Badlands Sabres announced that Brooks Mitzel has officially been named the new head coach of the team.
The Sabres made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Mitzel grew up in Rapid City and had a successful career with the Rushmore Thunder.
He then went on to play two seasons at the Jr. Level with the Gillette Wild.
After that, he played hockey for Salem State College and Iowa State University.
The 26-year old served as an assistant coach for the Sabres last season before taking over the team late in the year as interim head coach.
"I'm incredibly excited," said Brooks Mitzel. "A big thank you to our three owners, Vern Burress, Danny Battochio and Brendon Hodge for trusting in me to lead this organization this year. Truly, truly humbled and honored for the opportunity to do this. We got a got a great ownership group. We got a great, great group of kids coming in. So I couldn't be more excited to get going here."
Badlands Sabres new logo
The Badlands Sabres also unveiled their new team logo and jerseys on Wednesday as they gear up their third season.
The new logo is a revamped sabre tooth cat.
Team owner Brendon Hodge said is was time for a new look.
"The biggest thing is when you change a logo, you're trying to bring the community involved," said Brendon Hodge. "As you can see, the turnout we had was a great turnout.You know, you're trying to trying to spice it up a little bit with everything and hopefully it brings some new people that maybe haven't been to a game. Maybe they come here and saw the new logo and hopefully they come to the game now and watch and support this, support our team."
The Badlands Sabres open the season in September.
Season tickets are available at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.