RAPID CITY, S.D. - Logun Mason, a recent graduate of Rapid City Central, has agreed to extend his academic and athletic career in the Black Hills.
Mason signed a letter of intent Tuesday to compete in men's golf next year for South Dakota Mines.
He is a five-year letter winner at Central and was the winner of the Cobbler Spirit Award in 2019 and 2021.
Plus, he was named the Most Improved golfer in 2020.
Mason plans to major in mechanical engineering.
"I've always been interested in engineering," said Logun Mason. "I've heard School of Mines is always a great school. And I was just, I thought it was a school for me."
"He's kind of a unique golfer in the sense that he plays a little quicker than most," said RC Central boys golf coach Noah Hammerbeck. "You know, he takes the term of ready golf to another level and hits his ball and wastes no time to just get up there and hit it again. Kind of takes the thinking aspect out of it and lets him just kind of focus on the next shot."