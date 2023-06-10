Sturgis Titans

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Sturgis Titans traveled to Yankton to compete in the Lewis and Clark Tournament.

The Titans split a pair of games during the opening day.

Sturgis will play Yankton Post 12 and Blair Post 154 on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

American Legion Baseball Scores from Friday, June 9

Sturgis Titans 6, Nemaha Senior Legion  1

Brookings Post 74 - 12, Sturgis Titans 7

Minot Vistas 10, Rapid City Post 320  - 1

Fargo Post 2  - 7, Rapid City Post 320  - 0

Independence League Baseball

Nebraska Prospects  6,  Spearfish Sasquatch 4

