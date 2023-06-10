RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Sturgis Titans traveled to Yankton to compete in the Lewis and Clark Tournament.
The Titans split a pair of games during the opening day.
Sturgis will play Yankton Post 12 and Blair Post 154 on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
American Legion Baseball Scores from Friday, June 9
Sturgis Titans 6, Nemaha Senior Legion 1
Brookings Post 74 - 12, Sturgis Titans 7
Minot Vistas 10, Rapid City Post 320 - 1
Fargo Post 2 - 7, Rapid City Post 320 - 0
Independence League Baseball
Nebraska Prospects 6, Spearfish Sasquatch 4