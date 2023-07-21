RAPID CITY, S.D. - After a long regular season, the American Legion Class 'A' baseball playoffs kicked off Thursday across the state.
Yankton has already wrapped up a spot in the state tournament since they are the host team.
But that leaves 14 other teams still fighting for the seven remaining spots.
Two of those teams are Post 22 and Post 320.
#5 Post 22 vs #12 Pierre
Post 22 hosted Pierre on Thursday night in game one of their three-game series.
The Hardhats scored four runs in the second inning and went on to beat Pierre, 6-1.
Game two of their series is coming up on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by game three if necessary.
#6 Post 320 vs #11 Harrisburg Maroon
Post 320 squared off against the Harrisburg Maroon team on Thursday at Pete Lien Field.
Harrisburg jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
But Post 320 came from behind to beat Harrisburg, 9-8.
This series also continues on Friday at 11 a.m. with game two.
If necessary, the third game will start around 1:30 p.m.
American Legion Class A Playoffs
Scores from Thursday
RC Post 22 - 6, Pierre 1
RC Post 320 - 9, Harrisburg 8
SF East 3, Sturgis 1
South Dakota Little League State Tournament'
First Round Scores
Sioux Falls 6, Harney 2
Rapid City Little League 3, Capital City 0