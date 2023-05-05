RAPID CITY, SD - The 51st Annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet is coming up on Sunday, May 7 at The Monument in Rapid City.
The doors open at 4 p.m. followed by the meal at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6 p.m.
The banquet is open to the public.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.
It's the one night each year that The Officials organization honors the top local athletes, while helping to preserve both the past and the future of sports in Rapid City.
The following is a list of all the recipients and Hall of Fame inductees.
Official Club Member of the Year
Dennis Titze
Finalists - High School Female Athletes of the Year
Olivia Ashley, Douglas High School
Kadince Skyberg - Rapid City Central
Olivia Kieffer - Rapid City Christian
Brionna Holso - Rapid City Stevens
Reese Ross - St. Thomas More
Finalists - High School Male Athletes of the Year
Andrew Divis - Douglas High School
Will Paepke - Rapid City Central
Sam Fischer - Rapid City Christian
Simeon Birnbaum - Rapid City Stevens
Tyson Durham - St. Thomas More
Rapid City College Female Athletes of the Year
Aislinn Duffy - Augustana University, Basketball
Haleigh Timmer - South Dakota State, Basketball
Rapid City College Male Athletes of the Year
Kolby Kost - Augustana University, Wrestling
Luke Julian - Colorado School of Mines, Cross Country and Track
Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Jonel Geske - Volleyball Coach
Randy Stanton - Sports Official
Jessi Combs - Professional Race Car Driver
Kevin Buntrock - Golf Promoter