RAPID CITY, SD - The 51st Annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet is coming up on Sunday, May 7 at The Monument in Rapid City.

The doors open at 4 p.m. followed by the meal at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6 p.m.

The banquet is open to the public.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.

It's the one night each year that The Officials organization honors the top local athletes, while helping to preserve both the past and the future of sports in Rapid City.

The following is a list of all the recipients and Hall of Fame inductees.

Official Club Member of the Year

Dennis Titze

Finalists - High School Female Athletes of the Year

Olivia Ashley, Douglas High School

Kadince Skyberg - Rapid City Central

Olivia Kieffer - Rapid City Christian

Brionna Holso - Rapid City Stevens

Reese Ross - St. Thomas More

Finalists - High School Male Athletes of the Year

Andrew Divis - Douglas High School

Will Paepke - Rapid City Central

Sam Fischer - Rapid City Christian

Simeon Birnbaum - Rapid City Stevens

Tyson Durham - St. Thomas More

Rapid City College Female Athletes of the Year

Aislinn Duffy - Augustana University, Basketball

Haleigh Timmer - South Dakota State, Basketball

Rapid City College Male Athletes of the Year

Kolby Kost - Augustana University, Wrestling

Luke Julian - Colorado School of Mines, Cross Country and Track

Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Jonel Geske - Volleyball Coach

Randy Stanton - Sports Official

Jessi Combs - Professional Race Car Driver

Kevin Buntrock - Golf Promoter

