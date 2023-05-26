RAPID CITY, S.D. - Elijah Hoyt from Rapid City Christian signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to play football next year at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.
Hoyt was a multi-sport athlete in high school competing in basketball, baseball and football.
However, he only played football for one year which during his senior season.
Last fall, the six-foot-six wide receiver played in nine games for the Comets and had 34 receptions for 479 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hoyt said it was a tough decision, but he decided to play football at the next level.
"I had a couple options," said Elijah Hoyt. "But I started later trying to decide which colleges to go for because of my decision between football and basketball. It just seemed like a really good all around option. And it wasn't too far away from home, which is one of the bigger things I was looking for because I did kind of like being around family."