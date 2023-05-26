RAPID CITY, S.D. - Elijah Hoyt from Rapid City Christian signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to play football next year at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.

Hoyt was a multi-sport athlete in high school competing in basketball, baseball and football.

However, he only played football for one year which during his senior season.

Elijah Hoyt signs with Dakota Wesleyan

Last fall, the six-foot-six wide receiver played in nine games for the Comets and had 34 receptions for 479 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hoyt said it was a tough decision, but he decided to play football at the next level.

"I had a couple options," said Elijah Hoyt. "But I started later trying to decide which colleges to go for because of my decision between football and basketball. It just seemed like a really good all around option. And it wasn't too far away from home, which is one of the bigger things I was looking for because I did kind of like being around family."

Tags

Sports Director

Justin Wickersham has been at KNBN since September 1999 and is currently the Sports Director. In his free time, Justin likes to workout, go running, travel and of course, watch sporting events.