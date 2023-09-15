SPEARFISH, S.D. - It's Friday and that means another busy night in high school football.
The Spearfish Spartans hosted the Brookings Bobcats at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The Spartans dominated all three phases of the game and beat the Bobcats, 31-0.
Spearfish improves to 3-1 on the season, while Brookings falls to 0-4.
Spearfish will look to win its third straight game on Friday, Sept. 22 as the Spartans host Belle Fourche for Homecoming.
Chamberlain 46, Belle Fourche 0
Belle Fourche lost its Homecoming game on Friday evening.
Chamberlain shut out the Broncs, 46-0.
Belle Fourche is now 0-4 on the season while Chamberlain improves to .500.
The Broncs will look to turn things around as they take on Spearfish on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
High School Football Scores from Friday, Sept. 15
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Mobridge-Pollock 22
Alcester-Hudson 34, Chester 20
Avon 32, Hitchcock-Tulare 28
Bennett County 28, New Underwood 12
Beresford 27, Flandreau 0
Bon Homme 28, Stanley County 22
Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0
Canistota 24, Elkton-Lake Benton 12
Centerville 46, Gayville-Volin High School 40
Chamberlain 46, Belle Fourche 0
Corsica/Stickney 50, Burke 15
Dakota Valley 42, Milbank 0
DeSmet 14, Wolsey-Wessington 6
Dell Rapids 48, Canton 30
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Arlington 8
Deubrook 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Deuel 24, Groton Area 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 36, McCook Central/Montrose 8
Estelline/Hendricks 14, Colman-Egan 6
Faulkton 50, Northwestern 0
Gregory 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Hamlin 43, Leola-Frederick High School 8
Harding County/Bison Co-op 51, Newell 0
Hill City 30, Lakota Tech 0
Howard 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 18
Huron 14, Sturgis Brown 10
Ipswich 44, Herreid/Selby Area 20
Jim River 20, Baltic 0
Kimball/White Lake 52, Potter County 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 20, Faith 18
Lennox 58, Custer 7
Little Wound 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 6
Parker 18, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Parkston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Philip 53, Dupree 0
Pierre T F Riggs High School 27, Yankton 14
Platte-Geddes 30, Viborg-Hurley 21
Sioux Falls Christian 21, Madison 15
Sioux Falls Jefferson 41, Rapid City Central 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Harrisburg 20
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 47, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Valley 42, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6
Spearfish 31, Brookings 0
Sully Buttes 38, Colome 14
Tea Area 66, Douglas 8
Timber Lake 29, Jones County 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 36, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0
Wagner 18, Sisseton 15
Wall 48, White River 6
Warner 69, Castlewood 16
Watertown 41, Sioux Falls Washington 27
Waverly-South Shore 58, Florence/Henry 36
Webster 48, Dakota Hills 0
West Central 41, Vermillion 7
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 41, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0