RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's that time of year again.
The 48th Annual Firecracker Tournament kicked off Friday at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
This year's tournament features eight teams from five states including the Next Level Baseball team all the way from North Carolina.
Post 22 wrapped up the first day of action by defeating Premier West from Denver, Colorado, 10-3.
The Hardhats will play a doubleheader on Saturday.
Post 22 will battle Papillion, NE at 4:30 p.m. followed a game against Rocky Mountain at 7 p.m.
Firecracker Tournament Scores from Friday, June 30
Rocky Mountain 8, Missoula 2
Pueblo 8, Missoula 0
Next Level Baseball 11, Papillion 0
RC Post 22 Hardhats 10, Premier West 3
Rushmore Classic Baseball Tournament
Pool play wrapped up on Friday at the Rushmore Classic Baseball Tournament at Pete Lien Field in Rapid City.
The Post 320 Stars earned two more victories on Friday.
The Stars shut out Colorado Rogue, 8-0.
Then Post 320 defeated the Post 320 Shooters, 9-4.
Rushmore Classic Scores from Friday, June 30
Post 22 Expos 10, Belle Fourche 0
Post 22 Expos 15, Spearfish 0
Spearfish 11, Box Elder Post 315 - 5
Salem, Montrose, Canova 10, Colorado Rogue 0
RC Post 320 Stars 8, Colorado Rogue 0
RC Post 320 Stars 9, Post 320 Shooters 4
Rushmore Classic Saturday Schedule
8 a.m. Belle Fourche vs Colorado Rogue
10:30 a.m. Spearfish vs Salem-Montrose-Canova
1 p.m. RC Post 320 Stars vs Post 22 Expos
3:30 p.m. Box Elder Post 315 vs Post 320 Shooters