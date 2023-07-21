GILLETTE, WY - After nine performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo, several contestants from South Dakota are still in contention for a national title.
Eastan West from New Underwood scored 74 points on Thursday night to finish in second place in the saddle bronc.
Overall, West is sitting first in the average with a total of 149 points on two head.
Meanwhile, Kashton Ford from Sturgis is lighting is up in the bareback riding.
He rode twice on Wednesday and won both performances with scores of 79 and 78.
Ford is now tied with Brayze Schill from Texas for the top spot in the average with 157 points.
For complete results, click here.
South Dakota contestants in the top 20 in the average at the NHSFR
Barrel Racing
20th - Claire Verhulst - Reva, SD 35.83 seconds
Bareback Riding
1st - Kashton Ford - Sturgis 157 points on 2 head
Boys Cutting
11th - Cody Dirkes - Hermosa 279
Bull Riding
16th - Kash Krogman - New Underwood 72 points
Goat Tying
4th - Mataya Ward - Fruitdale, SD 15.38 seconds on 2
9th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis 16.13
Saddle Bronc
1st - Eastan West - New Underwood 149 points on 2 head
3rd - Thayne Elshere - Hereford 144
Steer Wrestling
4th - Grey Gilbert - Buffalo 10.98 seconds on 2
9th - Gage Gilbert - Camp Crook 12.47 seconds
Tie-Down Roping
20th - Tate Hoffman - Highmore 28.22 seconds on 2 head