Eastan West in the saddle bronc

GILLETTE, WY - After nine performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo, several contestants from South Dakota are still in contention for a national title.

Eastan West from New Underwood scored 74 points on Thursday night to finish in second place in the saddle bronc.

Overall, West is sitting first in the average with a total of 149 points on two head.

Meanwhile, Kashton Ford from Sturgis is lighting is up in the bareback riding.

He rode twice on Wednesday and won both performances with scores of 79 and 78.

Kashton Ford in the bareback riding

Ford is now tied with Brayze Schill from Texas for the top spot in the average with 157 points.

For complete results, click here.

South Dakota contestants in the top 20 in the average at the NHSFR

Barrel Racing

20th - Claire Verhulst - Reva, SD         35.83 seconds

Bareback Riding

1st  - Kashton Ford - Sturgis           157 points on 2 head

Boys Cutting

11th - Cody Dirkes - Hermosa        279

Bull Riding

16th - Kash Krogman - New Underwood             72 points

Goat Tying

4th  - Mataya Ward - Fruitdale, SD              15.38 seconds on 2

9th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis                     16.13

Saddle Bronc

1st - Eastan West - New Underwood        149 points on 2 head

3rd - Thayne Elshere - Hereford                144

Steer Wrestling

4th - Grey Gilbert - Buffalo                  10.98 seconds on 2

9th - Gage Gilbert - Camp Crook         12.47 seconds

Tie-Down Roping

20th - Tate Hoffman - Highmore           28.22 seconds on 2 head