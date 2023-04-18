RAPID CITY, S.D.–All weekend long, South Dakota Mines played host to a multi-state tournament for the annual Collegiate Champions League (CCL) Midwest eSports Finals. Schools from South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming played across three different games while looking to take the title: Valorant, Rocket League, and League of Legends.
Growth of eSports
"I have been here for four years, and when I first came here, it was definitely a lot smaller than right now. Slowly, as we are progressing, we are getting a bigger outreach," Student eSports Coordinator for South Dakota Mines Divo Cerjan said. And as the Hardrocker eSports continues to grow, so do programs worldwide. According the the University of New Haven, global eSports revenue was just shy crossing the $1 billion mark, and based on research from two different organizations, could grow anywhere from $1.6 to even 3.5 billion in the next one to two years.
Cerjan, however, was focused not only on continuing to lead his team to victory for the Rocket League competition, but also seeing more additions to the league. "We are getting more schools who are interested, and it is definitely growing a lot more than what it was. And it's really good to see."
Things are coming together
In terms of the lineup of host schools, South Dakota mines was actually scheduled to host next year. However, when the original host school had to back out of their duties during the regular season, Hardrocker eSports agreed and got started on planning and organizing for the event. "As they've built everything and got ready and prepped everything– you know, obviously there's a lot of jitters and things like that that go into making a live event," League Commissioner Andy Roland said.
"But but they knocked it out of the park. I think this place looks really great. They have got a lot of support from their administration and make stuff like this happen."
More than just a video game tournament
As Roland explains, every aspect of eSports tournaments at the collegiate level tend to be student-driven. From setting up the livestreams on websites such as Twitch, calling matches, and setting up the area for the tournament the event deals with situations that could translate into real-world opportunities and expereince as well.
"It takes a lot to livestream and do all of that stuff– the event management aspect of it all," ROland added. "I think there's a lot of moving parts to this and. There is a lot to learn from and a lot to lead for things like this."