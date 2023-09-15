SPEARFISH, S.D. - After opening the season with two games on the road, the Black Hills State University football team is gearing up its home opener and first conference game of the year on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets will host Chadron State on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.
5 KEY FACTS TO THE GAME
- Black Hills State and Chadron State are both 1-1 on the season. This will be the first conference game for both teams.
- Chadron State is the second-most played opponent in BHSU football program history. The Eagles lead the all-time series, 60-16-2. However, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles last year, 32-23.
- Black Hills State is averaging 32.5 points per game, while Chadron State is averaging just 19 points per contest.
- So far in two games, BH quarterback Tanner Clarkson has passed for 501 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chadron State head football coach Jay Long was the head coach at Black Hills State from 2009-2011.