RAPID CITY, S.D. - Some of the top high school and college basketball players from around the Midwest and Canada will be in Rapid City on Saturday for the Fourth Annual Lakota All-Star basketball games.

The games will be held at the Summit Arena.

Tickets are available at the door.

"Originally, it was just high school boys and high school girls and we've grown to add college games," said Event Director Dale Pine. "Because of the I guess you would say response for the high school boys, we added another team just to try and accommodate that. Its kind of been the biggest draw. So we kind of wanted to add that in there too."

2023 Lakota All-Star Basketball Games

Schedule of Events for Saturday, April 29

12 p.m.  Women's college basketball game

2 p.m. Girls high school basketball game

4 p.m. Boys high school basketball game

6 p.m. Men's college basketball game

8 p.m. Boys high school basketball game

Boys Basketball Rosters

TEAM WANBLI

 

  • Gabriel Brooks, Red Cloud, 6’5” Center
  • TJ Beardt, White River, 6’4" Center
  • Elias Sims, McLaughlin, 6’3” Guard
  • Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule, 5’10” Guard
  • Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule, 6’0” Guard
  • Charles Long, Todd County, 6’3” Guard
  • Cante Kills In Water, St. Francis, 6’0” Guard
  • Dennis Sand III, Tiospaye Topa, 5’8” Guard
  • Jacob Moran, Wakpala, 6’4” Forward
  • Tigh Garreau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6’1” Forward
  • Bradyn Brother of All, Crow Creek, 6’1” Guard
  • Ashtyn Kills Small, Wakpala, 5'8" Guard

 

TEAM HEHAKA

 

  • Kendrell Cuevas, Lakota Tech, 6’5” Center
  • Hyden Martin, Crazy Horse, 6’5” Center
  • Adriano Rama, Red Cloud, 5’10” Guard
  • Noah Iron Horse, Crazy Horse, 6’3” Guard
  • Josiah Cottier, Red Cloud, 5’10”Guard
  • Jesse Hand Jr., Douglas, 6’3” Guard
  • Dawson Richards, Big Horn, WY, 6’3” Forward
  • Jordan Whirlwind Horse, Lakota Tech, 6’4” Guard
  • Quincy Means, Lakota Tech, 5’10” Guard
  • Lewis Ten Fingers, Mandaree, ND, 5’10” Guard
  • Stanley Walking Jr., Oelrichs, 6’4” Center

 

TEAM TATANKA

 

  • Keiyan Parker, Omaha Nation, NE, 6’4” Forward
  • Austyn Saul, Santee, NE, 6’3” Guard/Forward
  • Benicio Zephier, Marty, 5’11” Guard
  • Malik Longie, Flandreau Indian, 5’10” Guard
  • Kenyon WhiteEyes, Omaha Nation, NE, 5’8” Guard
  • Brendan RunningHorse, Riverside Indian School, OK, 6’3” Guard
  • Barren YellowBird, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 6’3” Forward
  • Patton BigHorn, Froid, MT, 5’10” Guard
  • Terrill Rave, Marty, 6’3” Forward
  • Lincoln Archambault, RC Central, 6’0” Guard
  • Reece Black Moon, Rehoboth Christian School, NM, 6'1" Guard 
  • Mason Chartrand, Winnipeg, MB, 6'8" Center
Lakota All Star Game

Girls Basketball Rosters

TEAM ANPO

 

  • Kharmon Wells, Crow Creek, 5'5" Guard
  • Teila Jiron, Rapid City Central, 5'7" Guard
  • Jewelia LeBeau, Red Cloud, 5'7" Guard
  • Layla C’Bearing, Wyoming Indian, WY, 5'9" Forward
  • Anjah Lamont, Red Cloud, 5'10" Center
  • T'lea Rouillard, Oelrichs, 5'4" Guard
  • Sharlee Kills In Sight, St. Francis, 5'6" Guard 
  • Alyona Spoonhunter, Browning, MT, 5'11" Center
  • Lalanni Janis, Little Wound, 5'9"Forward
  • Monalliyah Montgomery, Cheyenne South, WY, 5'4" Guard
  • Havannah Gates, Standing Rock, 5'6" Forward
Lakota All Star Game

 

TEAM WICAHPI

 

  • Maikole Carlow, Red Cloud, 5'7" Guard
  • Halo Waloke, Takini, 5'5" Guard
  • Wicahpi Cook, Sequoyah, OK, 5'9" Forward
  • Melina Shangreaux, Lakota Tech, 6'1" Center
  • Cante Anderson, St. Francis, 5'8" Forward
  • Taiyah Pourier, Little Wound, 5'7" Forward
  • Jamesia St. John, Crow Creek, 5'10" Guard
  • Lilly Krogman, White River, 5'9" Center
  • Angelina Runnels, Pine Ridge, 5'6" Guard
  • Shyleigh Richard, Lakota Tech, 5'6" Guard
  • Anaya Mellette, McLaughlin, 5'11" Forward

Men's College Basketball Rosters

 

TEAM CETAN

 

Mason Archambault, University of South Dakota

Jayce Archambault, United Tribes Technical College 

Wakiyan Catches Enemy, Oglala Lakota College 

Nehemiah Baustian, Oglala Lakota College

Tegan Medicine Bull, Turtle Mountain Community College

Hunter Oestreich, Northeast Community College

Nahshon BigHorn, Chief Dull Knife College

Jacob Dorian, Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Hunter Street, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

Jamison Pratt, Sisseton Wahpeton College

 

TEAM MATO

 

Isaiah Poor Bear, Wichita State University 

Micah Swallow, North Dakota State College of Science

Niiehii Black, Central Wyoming College

Tanner Oestreich, Northeast Community College

Jeriah GreyOwl, Sisseton Wahpeton College

Teron Sazue, United Tribes Technical College 

Jonah Jackson, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College 

Vinnie Spradling, Casper College 

Tharyn Headswift, Chief Dull Knife College 

Trayshon Spoonhunter, Oglala Lakota College 

James Jourdain, Red Lake Nation College

James Richards, United Tribes Technical College

John German, Sisseton Wahpeton College

 

 

Women's College Basketball Rosters

TEAM KEYA

 

Lexus Eagle Chasing, Mississippi Valley State

Mishayne Bearchum, Chief Dull Knife College

Tiara Flying Horse, United Tribes Technical College

Imani BigHorn, Northwest Indian College

Tariq Brownotter, University of Minnesota-Morris

Omariya Bernard, Sisseton Wahpeton College

Audrey Drapeau, Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Wiconi Uses Arrow, Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Hope Flournoy, Oglala Lakota College

Jay Ellen Red Fox-Curley, Oglala Lakota College

Avery LaFountain, Turtle Mountain Community College

Myona Dauphinais, United Tribes Technical College

 

TEAM ZINTKALA

 

Miracle Spotted Bear, Haskell Indian Nations University

Robyn Boulanger, University of Winnipeg (Manitoba)

Alex Trosper, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

Ivy Fox, North Dakota State College of Science

Shayla Gayton, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

Alex Guevara, Sisseton Wahpton College

Tara Rouillard, Oglala Lakota College

Canzas Hisbadhorse, Williston State College

Priscilla Flatmouth, Chief Dull Knife College

Savannah Longhoma, Riverland Community College

Gracie Peltier, Turtle Mountain Community College

Tags

Sports Director

Justin Wickersham has been at KNBN since September 1999 and is currently the Sports Director. In his free time, Justin likes to workout, go running, travel and of course, watch sporting events.