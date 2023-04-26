RAPID CITY, S.D. - Some of the top high school and college basketball players from around the Midwest and Canada will be in Rapid City on Saturday for the Fourth Annual Lakota All-Star basketball games.
The games will be held at the Summit Arena.
Tickets are available at the door.
"Originally, it was just high school boys and high school girls and we've grown to add college games," said Event Director Dale Pine. "Because of the I guess you would say response for the high school boys, we added another team just to try and accommodate that. Its kind of been the biggest draw. So we kind of wanted to add that in there too."
2023 Lakota All-Star Basketball Games
Schedule of Events for Saturday, April 29
12 p.m. Women's college basketball game
2 p.m. Girls high school basketball game
4 p.m. Boys high school basketball game
6 p.m. Men's college basketball game
8 p.m. Boys high school basketball game
Boys Basketball Rosters
TEAM WANBLI
- Gabriel Brooks, Red Cloud, 6’5” Center
- TJ Beardt, White River, 6’4" Center
- Elias Sims, McLaughlin, 6’3” Guard
- Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule, 5’10” Guard
- Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule, 6’0” Guard
- Charles Long, Todd County, 6’3” Guard
- Cante Kills In Water, St. Francis, 6’0” Guard
- Dennis Sand III, Tiospaye Topa, 5’8” Guard
- Jacob Moran, Wakpala, 6’4” Forward
- Tigh Garreau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6’1” Forward
- Bradyn Brother of All, Crow Creek, 6’1” Guard
- Ashtyn Kills Small, Wakpala, 5'8" Guard
TEAM HEHAKA
- Kendrell Cuevas, Lakota Tech, 6’5” Center
- Hyden Martin, Crazy Horse, 6’5” Center
- Adriano Rama, Red Cloud, 5’10” Guard
- Noah Iron Horse, Crazy Horse, 6’3” Guard
- Josiah Cottier, Red Cloud, 5’10”Guard
- Jesse Hand Jr., Douglas, 6’3” Guard
- Dawson Richards, Big Horn, WY, 6’3” Forward
- Jordan Whirlwind Horse, Lakota Tech, 6’4” Guard
- Quincy Means, Lakota Tech, 5’10” Guard
- Lewis Ten Fingers, Mandaree, ND, 5’10” Guard
- Stanley Walking Jr., Oelrichs, 6’4” Center
TEAM TATANKA
- Keiyan Parker, Omaha Nation, NE, 6’4” Forward
- Austyn Saul, Santee, NE, 6’3” Guard/Forward
- Benicio Zephier, Marty, 5’11” Guard
- Malik Longie, Flandreau Indian, 5’10” Guard
- Kenyon WhiteEyes, Omaha Nation, NE, 5’8” Guard
- Brendan RunningHorse, Riverside Indian School, OK, 6’3” Guard
- Barren YellowBird, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 6’3” Forward
- Patton BigHorn, Froid, MT, 5’10” Guard
- Terrill Rave, Marty, 6’3” Forward
- Lincoln Archambault, RC Central, 6’0” Guard
- Reece Black Moon, Rehoboth Christian School, NM, 6'1" Guard
- Mason Chartrand, Winnipeg, MB, 6'8" Center
Girls Basketball Rosters
TEAM ANPO
- Kharmon Wells, Crow Creek, 5'5" Guard
- Teila Jiron, Rapid City Central, 5'7" Guard
- Jewelia LeBeau, Red Cloud, 5'7" Guard
- Layla C’Bearing, Wyoming Indian, WY, 5'9" Forward
- Anjah Lamont, Red Cloud, 5'10" Center
- T'lea Rouillard, Oelrichs, 5'4" Guard
- Sharlee Kills In Sight, St. Francis, 5'6" Guard
- Alyona Spoonhunter, Browning, MT, 5'11" Center
- Lalanni Janis, Little Wound, 5'9"Forward
- Monalliyah Montgomery, Cheyenne South, WY, 5'4" Guard
- Havannah Gates, Standing Rock, 5'6" Forward
TEAM WICAHPI
- Maikole Carlow, Red Cloud, 5'7" Guard
- Halo Waloke, Takini, 5'5" Guard
- Wicahpi Cook, Sequoyah, OK, 5'9" Forward
- Melina Shangreaux, Lakota Tech, 6'1" Center
- Cante Anderson, St. Francis, 5'8" Forward
- Taiyah Pourier, Little Wound, 5'7" Forward
- Jamesia St. John, Crow Creek, 5'10" Guard
- Lilly Krogman, White River, 5'9" Center
- Angelina Runnels, Pine Ridge, 5'6" Guard
- Shyleigh Richard, Lakota Tech, 5'6" Guard
- Anaya Mellette, McLaughlin, 5'11" Forward
Men's College Basketball Rosters
TEAM CETAN
Mason Archambault, University of South Dakota
Jayce Archambault, United Tribes Technical College
Wakiyan Catches Enemy, Oglala Lakota College
Nehemiah Baustian, Oglala Lakota College
Tegan Medicine Bull, Turtle Mountain Community College
Hunter Oestreich, Northeast Community College
Nahshon BigHorn, Chief Dull Knife College
Jacob Dorian, Minnesota West Community & Technical College
Hunter Street, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Jamison Pratt, Sisseton Wahpeton College
TEAM MATO
Isaiah Poor Bear, Wichita State University
Micah Swallow, North Dakota State College of Science
Niiehii Black, Central Wyoming College
Tanner Oestreich, Northeast Community College
Jeriah GreyOwl, Sisseton Wahpeton College
Teron Sazue, United Tribes Technical College
Jonah Jackson, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Vinnie Spradling, Casper College
Tharyn Headswift, Chief Dull Knife College
Trayshon Spoonhunter, Oglala Lakota College
James Jourdain, Red Lake Nation College
James Richards, United Tribes Technical College
John German, Sisseton Wahpeton College
Women's College Basketball Rosters
TEAM KEYA
Lexus Eagle Chasing, Mississippi Valley State
Mishayne Bearchum, Chief Dull Knife College
Tiara Flying Horse, United Tribes Technical College
Imani BigHorn, Northwest Indian College
Tariq Brownotter, University of Minnesota-Morris
Omariya Bernard, Sisseton Wahpeton College
Audrey Drapeau, Minnesota West Community & Technical College
Wiconi Uses Arrow, Minnesota West Community & Technical College
Hope Flournoy, Oglala Lakota College
Jay Ellen Red Fox-Curley, Oglala Lakota College
Avery LaFountain, Turtle Mountain Community College
Myona Dauphinais, United Tribes Technical College
TEAM ZINTKALA
Miracle Spotted Bear, Haskell Indian Nations University
Robyn Boulanger, University of Winnipeg (Manitoba)
Alex Trosper, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Ivy Fox, North Dakota State College of Science
Shayla Gayton, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Alex Guevara, Sisseton Wahpton College
Tara Rouillard, Oglala Lakota College
Canzas Hisbadhorse, Williston State College
Priscilla Flatmouth, Chief Dull Knife College
Savannah Longhoma, Riverland Community College
Gracie Peltier, Turtle Mountain Community College