RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rushmore Classic Swim Meet continued Saturday at the Roosevelt Swim Center in Rapid City.
This year's event features nearly 300 swimmers representing 19 teams from six different states.
In fact, one of the teams came all the way from Indiana to compete this weekend.
The final session begins on Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
Featured Highlights from Saturday, June 24
- Hunter Johnson, Rushmore Swim Team - 400 Meter Freestyle
- Braxton Steele, Aquastorm Swim Team from North Dakota - 400 Meter Freestyle
- Cylis Gallion, Gillette Gators Swim Team - 200 Meter Individual Medley
- Victor Lebsock, Casper - 200 Meter Individual Medley
- Keegan Jones, Sturgis Stingrays - 200 Meter Individual Medley
- Mason Ward-Zeller, Pierre - 200 Meter Individual Medley
Photos from the Rushmore Classic Swim Meet
Braxton Steele from the Aquastorm Swim Team from North Dakota
Updated
Cylis Gallion from the Gillette Gators Swim Team
Updated
Gabe Shepherd from the Billings YMCA
Updated
Hunter Johnson from the Rushmore Swim Team
Updated
Keegan Jones from the Sturgis Stingrays
Updated
Mason Ward-Zeller from Pierre
Updated
Mason Ward-Zeller from the Pierre Swim Team
Updated
Rushmore Classic Swim Meet 1
Updated
Rushmore Classic Swim Meet 2
Updated
Rushmore Classic Swim Meet 3
Updated
Rushmore Classic Swim Meet 5
Updated
Rushmore Classic Swim Meet 6
Updated
Rushmore Classic Swim Meet
Updated
Victor Lebsock from the Casper Swim Team
Updated