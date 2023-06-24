RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rushmore Classic Swim Meet continued Saturday at the Roosevelt Swim Center in Rapid City.

This year's event features nearly 300 swimmers representing 19 teams from six different states.

In fact, one of the teams came all the way from Indiana to compete this weekend.

The final session begins on Sunday at 9:15 a.m.

Featured Highlights from Saturday, June 24

- Hunter Johnson, Rushmore Swim Team - 400 Meter Freestyle

- Braxton Steele, Aquastorm Swim Team from North Dakota - 400 Meter Freestyle

- Cylis Gallion, Gillette Gators Swim Team - 200 Meter Individual Medley

- Victor Lebsock, Casper - 200 Meter Individual Medley

- Keegan Jones, Sturgis Stingrays - 200 Meter Individual Medley

- Mason Ward-Zeller, Pierre - 200 Meter Individual Medley