RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central squared off against the Douglas Patriots on Saturday afternoon for the third time this week.
Two days ago, not only did the Cobblers sweep the Patriots in a doubleheader, but they picked up their first win of the season.
Douglas jumped out a 6-0 lead in the second inning of Saturday's game.
But Central battled back and defeated the Patriots, 15-14.
The Cobblers are now 3-12 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 1-15.
Central will play Rapid City Christian on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at McKeague Field.
Douglas will square off against Rapid City Christian as well, on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.
High School Baseball Scores from Saturday, May 6
Platte-Geddes 4, RC Christian 2
RC Stevens 2, SF Roosevelt 1
SF Lincoln 1, RC Stevens 0
SF Lincoln 8, Sturgis 0
SF Roosevelt 7, Sturgis 3
Legion Baseball Scores from May 6
Billings Royals 14, RC Post 22 - 4
Billings Scarletts 7, RC Post 22 - 6
High School Softball Scores from Saturday, May 6
Harrisburg 11, RC Central 0
SF Lincoln 11, RC Stevens 1
O'Gorman 12, Sturgis 2
O'Gorman 17, RC Stevens 2
RC Central 13, Aberdeen Central 8
SF Jefferson 11, Sturgis 0