RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central squared off against the Douglas Patriots on Saturday afternoon for the third time this week.

Two days ago, not only did the Cobblers sweep the Patriots in a doubleheader, but they picked up their first win of the season.

Douglas jumped out a 6-0 lead in the second inning of Saturday's game.

But Central battled back and defeated the Patriots, 15-14.

The Cobblers are now 3-12 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 1-15.

Central will play Rapid City Christian on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at McKeague Field.

Douglas will square off against Rapid City Christian as well, on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

High School Baseball Scores from Saturday, May 6

Platte-Geddes 4, RC Christian 2

RC Stevens 2, SF Roosevelt 1

SF Lincoln 1, RC Stevens 0

SF Lincoln 8, Sturgis 0

SF Roosevelt 7, Sturgis 3

Legion Baseball Scores from May 6

Billings Royals 14, RC Post 22   - 4

Billings Scarletts 7, RC Post 22  -  6

High School Softball Scores from Saturday, May 6

Harrisburg 11, RC Central 0

SF Lincoln 11, RC Stevens 1

O'Gorman 12, Sturgis 2

O'Gorman 17, RC Stevens 2

RC Central 13, Aberdeen Central 8

SF Jefferson 11, Sturgis 0

