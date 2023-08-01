RAPID CITY, S.D. - We're in the final stretch of the American Legion baseball season.
In fact, 64 teams consisting of state champions, runner-ups and regional hosts will take to the field starting on Wednesday at eight regional sites across the country including Rapid City.
Post 22 vs Elkhorn-Waterloo, NE Post 211
For the second year in a row, Post 22 is hosting the Central Plains Regional Tournament at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
The Hardhats enter the tournament with a record of 47-23.
Last week, Post 22 finished 1-2 at the state tournament in Yankton.
Post 22 will face the Ortho-Nebraska Antlers Post 211 team in the first round on Wednesday.
The Antlers are the state runner-up team from Elkhorn, Nebraska.
They are 19-16 on the season.
Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said his team will have to be competitive at the plate in order to win the tournament.
"If we've had an issue it's been at the plate where we don't have nine guys competing at the plate," said Kelvin Torve. "In Pierre, we did the first game. The second game was, you know, hit and miss. Firecracker. we competed at the plate. The Gopher, we competed at the plate. So we need all nine guys to you know, and competing at the plate doesn't mean you're going to get a hit. Competing at the plate just means that you put in good at bats. You fight, you battle and scratch and claw and and you work a walk or you get hit or you hit a ball that they make an error on. So if we compete at the plate, you know, we should we should be okay."
Central Plains Regional Tournament
Schedule for Wednesday, August 2
Williston, ND vs Lincoln, NE 9:30 a.m.
Fargo, ND vs Eden Prairie, MN 12 p.m.
St. Michael, MN vs Harrisburg, SD 3:30 p.m.
Elkhorn-Waterloo, NE vs Rapid City Post 22 6:15 p.m.