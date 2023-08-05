RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Central Plains Regional Tournament started on Wednesday with the top eight teams from four states.
Now after four days of competition, the field has been narrowed down to just two teams.
The final four teams squared off on Saturday in the semi-finals at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
In the first game, St. Michael, MN rolled over Fargo, 17-7.
Then Lincoln, NE pulled out a victory over Harrisburg, 7-6.
St. Michael will play Lincoln on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lincoln is still the only undefeated team.
So St. Michael will have to beat Lincoln twice in order to win the tournament.
The winner will advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.