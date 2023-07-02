BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - It's been named the PRCA Medium Rodeo of the Year for five years in a row.
The 104th Annual Black Hills Roundup is in full swing in Belle Fourche.
The action kicked off Friday with the ranch rodeo and continued on Saturday evening with the first of four PRCA rodeo performances.
Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 1
Bareback Riding
Jess Pope - Waverly, KS 78 points
Andy Gingerich - Aberdeen, SD 80.5 points
Bradlee Miller - Huntsville, TX 86 points
Steer Wrestling
Don Payne - Stephenville, TX 4.3 seconds
Black Hills Roundup Current Leaders after Saturday
Bareback Riding: Bradlee Miller - Huntsville, TX 86 points
Saddle Bronc Riding: Cort Scheer - Elmsmere, NE 84 points
Bull Riding: No qualified rides
Tie Down Roping: Roan Eugene Hudson - Arcadia, FL 9.4 seconds
Steer Wrestling: Don Payne - Stephenville, TX 4.3 seconds
Team Roping: Jake Orman - Prairie, MS and Corey Hendrick - Bedias, TX 4.0 seconds
Breakaway Roping: Kinlie Brennise - Craig, CO 2.20 seconds
Barrel Racing: Hallie Fulton - Miller, SD 17.60 seconds