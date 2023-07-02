BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - It's been named the PRCA Medium Rodeo of the Year for five years in a row.

The 104th Annual Black Hills Roundup is in full swing in Belle Fourche.

The action kicked off Friday with the ranch rodeo and continued on Saturday evening with the first of four PRCA rodeo performances.

Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 1

Bareback Riding

Jess Pope - Waverly, KS           78 points

Andy Gingerich - Aberdeen, SD       80.5 points

Bradlee Miller - Huntsville, TX         86 points

Steer Wrestling

Don Payne - Stephenville, TX          4.3 seconds

Black Hills Roundup Current Leaders after Saturday

Bareback Riding:  Bradlee Miller  - Huntsville, TX         86 points

Saddle Bronc Riding:  Cort Scheer   -  Elmsmere, NE      84 points

Bull Riding: No qualified rides

Tie Down Roping: Roan Eugene Hudson -  Arcadia, FL           9.4 seconds

Steer Wrestling: Don Payne - Stephenville, TX          4.3 seconds

Team Roping: Jake Orman - Prairie, MS and Corey Hendrick - Bedias, TX    4.0 seconds

Breakaway Roping: Kinlie Brennise  -  Craig, CO       2.20 seconds

Barrel Racing: Hallie Fulton - Miller, SD     17.60 seconds

Photos from the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche