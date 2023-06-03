ST. LOUIS, MO - Less than a week after winning four state titles at the state track meet, Simeon Birnbaum from Rapid City made history again on Thursday at the HOKA Festival of Miles in St. Louis.
Birnbaum finished first in the race and ran the mile in a time of 3:57.53.
Not only is this a career best for Birnbaum, but he now has the fourth fastest time in U.S. history by a high school athlete.
Birnbaum recently graduated from Rapid City Stevens, but he's technically still labeled as a prep runner nationally.
He made headlines last June when he ran the mile at the Brooks PR in Seattle in a time of 3:59.
This fall, Birnbaum will attend the University of Oregon and run track for the Ducks.