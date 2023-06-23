SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Spearfish Sasquatch wrapped up a three-game series on Thursday against the Oahe Zap.
After rain postponed the game on Wednesday, the Sasquatch played a double header on Thursday.
The Sasquatch won both games by scores of 4-0 and 13-3.
Overall, Spearfish swept the three-game series by outscoring Oahe by 35 to 6.
The Sasquatch improve to 8-12 on the season, while the Zap fall to 3-19.
The Sasquatch will now travel to Pierre to play the Oahe Zap in a three-game series starting on Friday, June 23.
Click on the story to watch highlights from the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.
American Legion Baseball Scores from Thursday, June 22
Fremont Post 20 - 3, RC Post 22 - 2
RC Post 320 Stars 9, Yankton Post 12 - 4
Brookings 5, RC Post 320 Stars 3
Sturgis Titans 5, Westview Prime Time 3
Box Elder Post 315 - 12, Clark 2