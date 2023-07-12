RAPID CITY, S.D. - As the Rapid City Post 320 Stars enter the final week of the regular season, the team is looking to build momentum ahead of the playoffs.
The season has been a mixed bag for Post 320 this year.
The Stars lost seven out of eight games in early June.
But over the last 20 days, Post 320 has won seven out of its last 12 games.
Despite the up and down nature of the season, first year head coach Lane Hovde is pleased with his team's progress.
"We've kind of had a lot of roller coasters from just the boys getting used to new system," said Post 320 head coach Lane Hovde. "Me getting re-used to coaching high school baseball again. But I mean overall it's been good. We've played some tough teams. We've played down to some competition. But at the same time, overall good things. I've seen a lot of growth from all four teams."
Schedule for the final week of the regular season
The Stars are currently 21-29 on the season.
If the playoff were to start today, they would be the fifth seed and would host Harrisburg in the first round.
But Post 320 still has six games remaining in the regular season.
Sturgis at Post 320 - Wednesday, July 12 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Post 320 at Sioux Falls West - Friday, July 14 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Post 320 at Sioux Falls East - Saturday, July 15 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
"These are big games for us," said Hovde. "You can't overlook a team like Sturgis. I mean, any day a baseball team can be beat. Any day another team could win. So then East and West, they're always tough when we play them. So just looking at it, these are six games that we probably need to win to stay where we're at and hopefully even move up the ranks a little bit."