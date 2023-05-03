RAPID CITY, S.D. - Tyson Durham from St. Thomas More is ready to take his talents to the collegiate level.
Durham signed a letter of intent last week to compete in wrestling for Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.
The senior has earned 16 letters in high school; four in football, one in track, five in baseball and six in wrestling.
Durham is a 5-time state qualifier in wrestling and has 123 career varsity wins.
This past season, he finished with a record of 33-12.
In addition, Durham was a captain for the St. Thomas More wrestling team and led the Cavaliers in wins and take downs.
At first, Durham didn't plan on competing at the next level.
But later changed his mind.
"So my first thought was I was not going to wrestle," said Tyson Durham. "But then I went to toured the school and the coach, he's outstanding. Like right away, he showed so much interest and he came to the state wrestling tournament. He watched me wrestle and the team I know some of the people on the team and I've wrestled with some of them. I wrestled against some of them and they're just a great group of people."