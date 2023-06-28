STURGIS, S.D. - American Legion baseball teams around the state continue to battle for playoff positions.
If the playoffs were to start today, Sturgis, Spearfish and Box Elder would not qualify for the postseason.
The Sturgis Titans were hoping to make up some ground Tuesday as they hosted the Aberdeen Smittys in a doubleheader at Strong Field.
Sturgis jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game.
But the Smittys went on a 12-0 run to beat the Titans, 12-3.
Unfortunately, the second game was cancelled due to a long rain delay.
American Legion Baseball Standings as of June 26
Senior Division
1. Harrisburg Gold 43.85 power points
2. Yankton 42.46
3. SF East 42.26
4. Brookings 42.25
5. Brandon Valley 42.20
6. Renner 42.00
7. Rapid City Post 320 41.64
8. Rapid City Post 22 41.35
9. Aberdeen 40.45
10. Mitchell 40.35
11. Watertown 40.34
12. Harrisburg Maroon 39.00
13. Huron 37.90
14. SF West 37.75
15. Pierre 37.60
16. Spearfish 37.00
17. Sturgis 36.63
18. Box Elder 32.40
* The top 15 teams make the playoffs since Yankton is the host team and receives an automatic berth to the state tournament.