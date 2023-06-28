STURGIS, S.D. - American Legion baseball teams around the state continue to battle for playoff positions.

If the playoffs were to start today, Sturgis, Spearfish and Box Elder would not qualify for the postseason.

The Sturgis Titans were hoping to make up some ground Tuesday as they hosted the Aberdeen Smittys in a doubleheader at Strong Field.

Sturgis jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game.

But the Smittys went on a 12-0 run to beat the Titans, 12-3.

Unfortunately, the second game was cancelled due to a long rain delay.

American Legion Baseball Standings as of June 26

Senior Division

1. Harrisburg Gold        43.85  power points

2. Yankton                    42.46

3. SF East                     42.26

4. Brookings                 42.25

5. Brandon Valley          42.20

6. Renner                      42.00

7. Rapid City Post 320     41.64

8. Rapid City Post 22        41.35

9. Aberdeen                     40.45

10. Mitchell                       40.35

11. Watertown                40.34

12. Harrisburg Maroon     39.00

13. Huron                         37.90

14. SF West                     37.75

15. Pierre                         37.60

16. Spearfish                    37.00

17. Sturgis                       36.63

18. Box Elder                    32.40

* The top 15 teams make the playoffs since Yankton is the host team and receives an automatic berth to the state tournament.

