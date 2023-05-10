Spearfish, S.D.– May 19 is National Bike to Work Day, but Spearfish cyclists raise the (handle) bar and make an entire week of it. Spearfish bike Collective Emily Brown has been celebrating the week long before she joined the organization, and says that it goes back even further. The first day of the week-long celebration is Friday May 12, and kicks off with members of the group Plans in place by the Spearfish Bike Collective include community rides, gatherings at the bike collective's 611 Dahl Road address, and ending
The *spearfish bike collective* will kick off the week this friday -- with members heading into the community -- encouraging kids to ride their bikes to school.
They'll also host community rides and gatherings -- along with a scavenger hunt bike ride -- as the collective highlights the city's cycling accessibility.
Emily brown
"We have great access to trails right in town. We have a bike path that goes through town and there's just a lot of people here who celebrate bikes, who love being out on bikes and who having access to safe and recreational biking is part of what brings people so community and part of what adds to our quality of life."
If you miss any of the events for *bike to work week* --- spearfish will have more opportunities for the cycling community in august -- for the *dakota five-oh.*