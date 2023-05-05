Ron Weifenbach

My decision to seek election for Mayor of Rapid City is based on my desire and ability to help others. My phone rings several times every week because someone needs my help to navigate City Hall. Public service and a strong commitment to the community are part of my daily life.
My family and I have lived in Rapid City for over 50 years. I graduated from Rapid City Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Black Hills State University in Business and Accounting. I currently hold a CPA (inactive) license and an MBA from Chadron State University. I served in the South Dakota Army National Guard for 8 years and served 4 terms as a Rapid City Common Council Alderman. I have had the opportunity to serve on management teams for large corporations and currently own my own business.
I clearly understand the differences between government and the private sector. There are efficiencies and opportunities in both that must be balanced. I will prioritize these opportunities and apply the most efficient process to give the citizens efficient and effective public services. My private sector and government experience give me a unique viewpoint. As your Mayor, I want to bring this viewpoint to city hall. With a positive and innovative approach we can deliver public services effectively and efficiently while at the same time having a great experience.
