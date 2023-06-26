PACTOLA RESERVOIR, S.D. - Boating is a great way to enjoy summer in the Black Hills and being equipped with boating safety knowledge can make your experience out on the water more enjoyable.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office urges boaters to follow proper boating safety regulations.
Wear your life jacket:
It is required by law for life jackets to be accessible on your vehicle, whether that be a boat, paddleboard, or kayak, but the Sheriff's Office recommends to wear it at all times. "We want you to wear your life jackets. The law requires that you have it accessible on your vessel, but we would prefer that you wear them because sometimes when there's an incident or something happens, you're not always able to access them. So, having them on helps the life jacket work properly, obviously, and then gives you the best chance to be rescued from one of those situations." Said Lt. Casey Kenrick with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Don't drink and boat:
The sheriff's office understands that alcohol can be a part of lake day enjoyment but say it should be done with caution and in moderation. "We want you to enjoy the time out here. It's fun. Alcohol is a big part of that. But we want you guys to be mindful of how much is being consumed, that you're not intoxicated, why you're operating a boat out on the water that includes a kayak or paddleboard. So, if you are going to drink, please make sure you have a plan for someone to operate those vehicles so the person that's operating is not under the influence of alcohol." Said Kenrick.
There are legal repercussions for drinking while operating a boat, "We don't want to ruin anybody's weekend or good time but there is a BUI, which is similar as a DUI where you're driving a vehicle, but boating under the influence. So, there is repercussion if you do get caught and you're under the influence of alcohol while you're operating a boat. Please just be mindful of that while you're out on the waters." Said Kenrick.
Drive defensively and cautiously:
Busy weekends like the weekend of the 4th of July means lots of people out enjoy the waterways. Being aware of your surroundings while boating can help avoid unnecessary incidents. "There's going to be a lot of people out here enjoying this beautiful lake and the hills. So, not only are you responsible for yourself, but just be mindful and drive defensively while you're out operating a boat out on the waterways. Make sure that you're staying far away from kayakers, paddleboarders, swimmers. Just be a good neighbor so we can avoid any tragedies out here." Said Kenrick.