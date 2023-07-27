RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Rapid City firefighters putting into practice what they learned recently about fighting electric vehicle fires. As we showed you last week, the West River Electric Association taught the RCFD about the inner workings of EVs and how best to approach them when on fire. Thursday the firefighters used that training with an EV fire exercise. With EVs becoming a more common sight training has become more critical for firefighters. The biggest hazard with EV fires is thermal runaway from the batteries so firefighters practiced spraying the location of the batteries, which helps lower the temperature of the reaction.
Although firefighters train on a regular basis Thursday gave them the opportunity to work with their assigned crew. RCFD Journeyman Firefighter Paramedic Nick Knotek says, "We don't get the opportunity to always do it as a full crew, or with the structure that we have, or in this case with the different scenario with the electric vehicle. So teamwork is very important and when we get to do it like this everything comes together."
Since firefighters don't get to choose a convenient place for a fire to break out the exercise took place at the Pennington County Parking Garage on the fourth floor, offering a unique set of challenges. RCFD Training Section Lieutenant Roy Kottwitz says, "Because it is on the fourth floor we can't get our engine anywhere close to it. So we have to either utilize the building's plumbing with the standpipe or try to stretch our lines up the stairwell and get water to it"
Due to the heat and the safety of the firefighters crews performed the scenario in their normal duty uniforms. And because it's more practical an older RCFD vehicle played the role of the EV.