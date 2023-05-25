RAPID CITY, S.D. - Motions hearing was held for James Jumping Eagle, suspect in the murdering of a Rapid City woman and is currently charged with First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape, on Thursday, May 25.
Jumping Eagle motioned to represent himself in court and there were no objections to his motion.
Going forward, Jumping Eagle is considered as a pro se defendant, legal term meaning that a person will represent himself/herself in court without the assistance of an attorney. His attorney will be available to him as an advisor only from now on.
The next motions hearing date is set for June 16 at 9:00 a.m.