Rapid City Election Guide Primer: Everything you need to know about the candidates, voting locations and more
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Rapid City brothers charged in meth trafficking conspiracy
-
CAUTION: Rattlesnakes are out and about in the Black Hills
-
UPDATE: One person has died in officer-involved shooting at Star Village in Rapid City
-
Flood threat likely with strong thunderstorms through the weekend
-
Gallery: Pictures from May 29 Black Hills thunderstorm
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated