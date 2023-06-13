RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Council held a special session on Tuesday, June 13, to canvass the votes from the previous week's municipal election.
The canvassing of votes must take place within 7 days after the election.
Tuesday's short session successfully canvassed the votes, which approved the total votes of the mayoral race and the 5 wards from Tuesday, June 6.
A recount for the mayoral race has been requested by Laura Armstrong, which could possibly lead to another canvass.
"If the outcome changes in the mayoral election based on the recount, then there would have to be another canvass of that particular race. If the outcome does not change, then there would not be another canvass." Said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City. "And right now, the two candidates, Jason Salamun and Laura Armstrong, are working with the city finance office, working on the members of the recount board. They will be coordinating with the county who oversees our municipal elections. And so, they set up a time for when the recount board will convene which will determine the process that will be used during the recount and moving forward."