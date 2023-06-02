At the Rapid City Central High School Graduation, Principal Randall Seales acknowledged his faculty and wanted to honor four of the staff were retiring with139 years school experience between them. With teacher shortages being a topic on every school boards mind, we wanted to thank a few teachers who had stood the test of time. NewsCenter1's Tyler Mathieson sat down with the 4 educators to get their perspectives on their careers. 

Nancy Popowski

  • Total years teaching: 
  • Years at Central: 7
  • Position: Learning Disability Specialist/High School English

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”