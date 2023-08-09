RAPID CITY, S.D. - New teachers in the Rapid City Area School District were welcomed with inspiring remarks from Mayor Jason Salamun and Superintendent Nicole Swigart during an orientation session held at Rapid City High School on Wednesday. The event marked an opportunity for the city's educators to gain insights and motivation as they embark on their journey of shaping young minds.
Superintendent Swigart emphasized the significance of public education and its role as the foundation of the nation. Expressing her excitement, she highlighted the importance of passion for learning, commitment to growth, mentorship, student-centered approaches, adaptability, strong relationships, and leading by example. She encouraged educators to celebrate progress and foster a love for learning while offering forgiveness and grace in their pursuit of educational excellence.
"Being passionate about education is something I think we kind of take for granted as educators, but we really have the opportunity to ignite passion in our students for learning. We can encourage those around us," said Swigart.
Mayor Salamun acknowledged the crucial impact teachers have on future generations. He shared personal experiences and urged teachers to constantly reflect on three questions: "Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going?" He emphasized the power of consistency, urging educators to be present, caring, and maintain standards that provide students with structure and support.
"The most powerful teachers for me were the ones who were consistent, especially during really difficult times when chaos in my life around me was happening. And I went to school and this teacher was the same teacher with the same attitude who really cared and I could always count on that," Salamun said.
New teachers with the Rapid City Area School District will continue to prepare for the upcoming academic year, starting Tuesday, August 22.