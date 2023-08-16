RAPID CITY, S.D. - The annual R-CALF USA convention and trade show, taking place on Thursday and Friday, August 17-18, is set to bring together independent cattle and sheep producers, industry experts, and vendors from across the nation. The event will be held at The Monument in Rapid City.
R-CALF USA, the nation's largest producer-only organization, is committed to advocating for significant changes in the livestock industry. This includes reinstating mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, addressing anti-competitive practices by major packers, curbing high-risk imports, allowing cattle producers to promote USA beef through the beef checkoff program, and more. The organization invites independent U.S. cattle and sheep producers to join forces and have their voices heard for industry improvement.
Jaiden Moreland, Marketing Director at R-CALF USA, shared insights into the convention's significance. "This is our 24th annual national convention. Every year, we alternate between Rapid City and Deadwood. We're excited to return to The Monument and welcome everyone. Attendees travel from all corners of the country to meet like-minded producers, learn from remarkable speakers, and engage with diverse presentations."
The convention boasts an array of captivating topics, covering challenges faced by independent producers and strategies for sustaining America's cattle and sheep ranches. Moreover, the event will reveal fresh insights into R-CALF USA’s ongoing checkoff lawsuit.
Highlighting some of the subjects on the agenda, Moreland said, "We'll delve into trade, country-of-origin labeling, cattle market reform, and various other topics. A major focus will be on countering globalized efforts to control food production and producers. Our keynote speaker, Eva Vlaardingerbroek from the Netherlands, will discuss fighting back against the globalism agenda and instigating change."
R-CALF USA's core concerns include the push for mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, reform of the beef checkoff system, and resistance to mandatory animal identification.
The convention provides a platform for networking and learning. On-site registration is available at The Monument on both Thursday and Friday. Interested individuals can visit www.r-calfusa.com for additional details on the agenda and speakers.
While there is an admission fee for the two-day event, it covers meals, speakers, access to the trade show, and various social events. The convention offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with fellow cattle producers, gain inspiration, and leave empowered to make a difference in the livestock industry.