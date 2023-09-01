RAPID CITY, S.D.-- It may soon become easier for Rapid City Parks and Rec to grow the flowers that beautify the parks. On Tuesday, the city's Public Works Committee approved a request to advertise for bids on the parks greenhouse project. In February the Parks Division agreed to purchase a new greenhouse, which would replace the one on Canyon Lake Drive that has been in use for decades. At a cost of $351,000, the new greenhouse will not only be larger than the current one but also more up–to–date. One such update is the climate control, which will give the greenhouse specialist remote access to adjust for any temperature spikes.
Rapid City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says, "On the adverse if something happens in the early spring where, you know, maybe we have a snow storm and something goes haywire where the temperature drops real, real bad, he can notice that or have an alarm set where we can come in and address what had happened."
Anderson says about 30 feet of the old greenhouse will remain for seeding operations. The request now goes before the full city council for approval on Tuesday.