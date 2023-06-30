Summer fun usually means fireworks, concerts, and motorcycles throughout the season and experts say all that increased noise can have an effect on our hearing.
Amber Larsen, Hearing Aid Dispenser for Monument Health in Rapid City said, “Any time you’re exposed to loud sounds, whether it is one loud sound that is over 80 decibels or a repetitive, extended amount of time, you can certainly have both temporary and long term hearing loss.”
Common summer activities like concerts are often much louder and fireworks displays can reach up to 140 dB – nearly twice safe decibel levels – and experts say that can have a lasting effect.
Merrill Hill, Au.D, Audiologist for Monument Health in Rapid City, said “There’s a possibility that the noise exposure will just be temporary and the body will recover, but there is usually some permanent damage that is left behind, so we don’t get full recovery.”
Dr. Hill said that damage can build up. One event after another over a lifetime can eventually turn into major hearing loss. He says it is important for adults and children alike, to protect their hearing and points to a variety of options available, “There’s hearing protection for everybody of all sizes, so they do have earmuffs that can be used for small children and they have smaller ones for infants,” he continued, “Not everyone wants to wear something wrapped around their head and so music stores – and even at most sporting goods stores – will have a temporary little plug that you can stick into your ear.”
Larsen agreed and echoed the need for ear protection at big summer events. She also said there are many everyday tasks where people would benefit from hearing protection, “Certainly ear protection any time you’re around loud sounds, even mowing the lawn at home or using trimmers. Protect your hearing as much as possible any time there are loud sounds.”
Larsen encouraged people to follow up with a doctor if they experience lingering signs of hearing loss after an event, such as if conversations seem quieter or if you notice a persistent ringing or buzzing sound that has no obvious source.